3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM
146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockcreek, OR
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4870 NW ALLENBACH PLACE
4870 Northwest Allenbach Place, Rockcreek, OR
Allenbach Estates Neighborhood - Brand new flooring and carpeting throughout as well as fresh paint, newly remodeled kitchen and more. This home is immaculate and move in ready.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2660 NW Mehama Court
2660 Northwest Mehama Court, Rockcreek, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
2660 NW Mehama Court Available 08/12/20 Updated NW Portland Home Close to Nike, Intel & High Tech! - Available: August 12, 2020 Pet’s: NO PETS! Approximate Sq.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4131 NW 178th Place
4131 Northwest 178th Place, Rockcreek, OR
4131 NW 178th Place Available 08/28/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home w/ 1 Bed and 1 Full Bath on Main Near Bethany/Rock Creek - 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a great location, close to Westview High School and Bethany schools.
Results within 1 mile of Rockcreek
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
28 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Landmark at Tanasbourne
3120 NW John Olsen Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1132 sqft
Recently upgraded units located just 5 minutes away from Regal Cinemas and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a sparkling pool for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
The Terraces
19000 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of Tanasbourne, these apartments offer amenities such as hardwood floors, fireplaces and a 24-hour gym. Within walking distance of trendy shopping areas, offering a hot tub, sauna, pool and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
Lionsgate South
2470 NE Inverness Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1577 sqft
Bright apartments with eat-in kitchen and private fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Short walk to Evergreen Park and easy access to downtown Portland. Luxury complex with trash valet and garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
9 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,986
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1205 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is in a great location! Conveniently located near Nike, Intel, Hwy 26, downtown Portland, restaurants, shopping, & parks.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors from the entry to the kitchen and family room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17237 NW Countryridge Drive
17237 Northwest Countryridge Drive, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
17237 NW Countryridge Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Bethany Area Ranch Style Home! - Amazing one level in perfect condition. Great for entertaining, from the spacious family room and living room to the delightful level backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single-family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
17805 NW Dogwood Ct
17805 Northwest Dogwood Court, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2650 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style Home with Bonus Rooms - Wood stove, corner lot, spacious rooms, great neighborhood! (RLNE5655766)
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5572 Northwest 165th Place
5572 Northwest 165th Place, Bethany, OR
Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space.
