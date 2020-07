Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Allenbach Estates Neighborhood - Brand new flooring and carpeting throughout as well as fresh paint, newly remodeled kitchen and more. This home is immaculate and move in ready.



Close to everything with easy access to 185th, restaurants, shopping and schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917646)