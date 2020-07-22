170 Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR with parking
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 33
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 62
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 25
Mooooo!: Raleigh Hills, Oregon is home to the world-famous Alpenrose Dairy Farm, the official milk provider for Baskin Robbins Ice Cream stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. They are also one of the largest organic milk suppliers in the Metropolitan Area of Portland. Let's go have a scoop!
Raleigh Hills is not technically a town as it is unincorporated, but instead is a census-designated place and distinct community in the Metropolitan Area of Portland, Oregon. Raleigh Hills is just northeast of Beaverton, Oregon and is located in the southwest hills of Washington County. The picturesque communities of West Slope, Progress and Garden Home border Raleigh Hills to the north and south respectively. This centrally-located community is home to nearly 6,000 people -- as of the last major census in 2010 -- and is a popular destination for many Portland commuters. Raleigh Hills was named after a man called Raleigh Robinson who was a well regarded resident of the area in the 1800's. Who wouldn't want to have a community named after them? A post office named in his honor was built in April 1892. The Southern Pacific Railroad's Red Electric line had a stop in Raleigh from 1914 until 1929, and the train is still one of the modes of transportation possible here. Raleigh Hills has an area of about 1.5 miles total and a sweet village-like feel for its community members and visitors. Weather here is generally pretty mild -- the summers are warm and sunny, and the winters are moderately cool and often rainy. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raleigh Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.