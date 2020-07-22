Apartment List
/
OR
/
raleigh hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raleigh Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29
4460 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
841 sqft
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
24 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 03:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
7505 SW Alden St.
7505 Southwest Alden Street, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1193 sqft
Charming 2 Bed + Bonus room & Front Yard in fantastic location! Move in Ready! - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** Visit our website for all our available rentals, application and Screening Criteria: WWW.RELIANCEPMINC.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
7400 SW Chapel Ct
7400 Southwest Chapel Court, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1630 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom in desirable SW PDX, access to pool and sauna - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/ZgSg7wo-F84 Interactive floor plan: https://my.matterport.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8468 SW 85th Ave.
8468 Southwest 85th Avenue, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1784 sqft
8468 SW 85th Ave. Available 09/07/20 Beautiful Garden Home Townhouse - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$999
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Museum Place
1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1139 sqft
Situated in the Cultural Arts District. Floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient appliances, and full-size washer and dryer found in every apartment. On-site rock climbing wall and rooftop garden. Streetcar stop located outside the property.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
24 Units Available
Pearl
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,386
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,039
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
18 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,344
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1167 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
23 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,276
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
City Guide for Raleigh Hills, OR

Mooooo!: Raleigh Hills, Oregon is home to the world-famous Alpenrose Dairy Farm, the official milk provider for Baskin Robbins Ice Cream stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. They are also one of the largest organic milk suppliers in the Metropolitan Area of Portland. Let's go have a scoop!

Raleigh Hills is not technically a town as it is unincorporated, but instead is a census-designated place and distinct community in the Metropolitan Area of Portland, Oregon. Raleigh Hills is just northeast of Beaverton, Oregon and is located in the southwest hills of Washington County. The picturesque communities of West Slope, Progress and Garden Home border Raleigh Hills to the north and south respectively. This centrally-located community is home to nearly 6,000 people -- as of the last major census in 2010 -- and is a popular destination for many Portland commuters. Raleigh Hills was named after a man called Raleigh Robinson who was a well regarded resident of the area in the 1800's. Who wouldn't want to have a community named after them? A post office named in his honor was built in April 1892. The Southern Pacific Railroad's Red Electric line had a stop in Raleigh from 1914 until 1929, and the train is still one of the modes of transportation possible here. Raleigh Hills has an area of about 1.5 miles total and a sweet village-like feel for its community members and visitors. Weather here is generally pretty mild -- the summers are warm and sunny, and the winters are moderately cool and often rainy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Raleigh Hills, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raleigh Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Raleigh Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaleigh Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRaleigh Hills Apartments with Balconies
Raleigh Hills Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Hills Apartments with PoolsRaleigh Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Raleigh Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaleigh Hills Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORBarberton, WA
Woodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University