1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR
Last updated July 1 at 12:21pm
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
4 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,210
522 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 1 at 03:56pm
1 Unit Available
Ashcreek
Garden Court
7059 SW Garden Home Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,045
628 sqft
We have just what you've been looking for - Garden Court is a quaint, well-kept community with an excellent location. Head over to Multnomah Village for shopping and lunch or walk two blocks to the Garden Home Recreation Center.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,459
668 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,278
610 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
742 sqft
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,247
764 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,376
670 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
5 Units Available
South Portland
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,406
779 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,148
567 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Museum Place
1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
870 sqft
Situated in the Cultural Arts District. Floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient appliances, and full-size washer and dryer found in every apartment. On-site rock climbing wall and rooftop garden. Streetcar stop located outside the property.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
7 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,502
595 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
12 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
682 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
27 Units Available
Multnomah Village
Multnomah Station
7611 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
506 sqft
Brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with an emphasis on comfort and leisure. Featuring bright and functional floor plans highlighted by quality materials, you’ll find the perfect space for you and yours.
Last updated July 1 at 12:09pm
11 Units Available
Homestead
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,787
753 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 1 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
Uptown NW Collection
2240 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,698
678 sqft
Gracing the heart of the stylish Northwest district, The Franklin Ide is an elegant, stylish and very comfortable collection of 92 apartment homes.
Last updated July 1 at 12:06pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
24 Units Available
Nob Hill
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
762 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
