6542 SW Seymour St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

6542 SW Seymour Street -- Spacious & Wheel-Chair Accessible! - This is a grand old ranch style home. 2347 sq ft, wheel-chair accessible. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Living room and family room both with wood burning fireplaces, formal dining room and kitchen nook. All kitchen appliances, including double ovens. Large patio, with some covered area. Double car garage. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



(RLNE5820875)