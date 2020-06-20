All apartments in Raleigh Hills
6542 SW Seymour St.

6542 Southwest Seymour Street · No Longer Available
Location

6542 Southwest Seymour Street, Raleigh Hills, OR 97225
Raleigh Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
oven
6542 SW Seymour Street -- Spacious & Wheel-Chair Accessible! - This is a grand old ranch style home. 2347 sq ft, wheel-chair accessible. 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Living room and family room both with wood burning fireplaces, formal dining room and kitchen nook. All kitchen appliances, including double ovens. Large patio, with some covered area. Double car garage. No Pets. No Smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE5820875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have any available units?
6542 SW Seymour St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh Hills, OR.
What amenities does 6542 SW Seymour St. have?
Some of 6542 SW Seymour St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 SW Seymour St. currently offering any rent specials?
6542 SW Seymour St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 SW Seymour St. pet-friendly?
No, 6542 SW Seymour St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh Hills.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. offer parking?
Yes, 6542 SW Seymour St. does offer parking.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 SW Seymour St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have a pool?
No, 6542 SW Seymour St. does not have a pool.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have accessible units?
Yes, 6542 SW Seymour St. has accessible units.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6542 SW Seymour St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6542 SW Seymour St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6542 SW Seymour St. does not have units with air conditioning.
