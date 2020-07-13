Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
2458 NW 168th Place Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2373 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
345 North West 187th Avenue
345 NE 105th Ave, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2370 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4295 NW Diamondback Dr
4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 North West Palmbrook Drive
4377 NW Palmbrook Dr, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
1 Unit Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Five Oaks
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.

1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
14575 SW Walker Road #D26
14575 Southwest Walker Road, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1062 sqft
Awesome Two-Bedroom Condo Across from Nike! - Incredible location!! Set off of Walker Road directly across from Nike World Headquarters with easy access to freeways, Tanasbourne, Cedar Hills, and more! This condo features two bedrooms, one with an

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15736 NW Energia Street
15736 Northwest Energia Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Quality Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - This modern, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.

1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2252 sqft
5061 NW Millstone Way Available 07/14/20 5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Hills, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

