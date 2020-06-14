Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
South Portland
19 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,975
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,883
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southgate
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
South Portland
18 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:05pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,339
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Westmoreland
102 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Creston-Kenilworth
4 Units Available
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Richmond
1 Unit Available
Powell Gardens
3506 Southeast 33rd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
798 sqft
Powell Gardens is a beautiful, clean and quiet property located at SE 33rd Ave.and Powell Blvd. in the Richmond neighborhood, popularly known as the “Hawthorne District.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Grove, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

