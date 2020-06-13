17 Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 E 3rd St
200 East 3rd Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1890 sqft
200 E 3rd St Available 06/15/20 $1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION: This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 E. Fourth St.
1214 East 4th Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single-Level House on Large Corner Lot near GFU - Three-bedroom, single-level house on large corner lot, located within a half mile of George Fox University, Hwy 99W, dining, shopping, Hoover Park with disc golf course, and wine tasting
Results within 5 miles of Newberg

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32505 NE Haugen Rd
32505 Northeast Haugen Road, Yamhill County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2708 sqft
32505 NE Haugen Rd Available 07/11/20 PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME Newberg OR - PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME This home was rebuilt in 2017.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 #3 NE Fairview
1920 Third Street, St. Paul, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1920 #3 NE Fairview Available 06/15/20 Cute Upstairs Apartment Near Food and Shopping - 2 BED 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT: This apartment includes a lovely back patio to lounge on and a covered carport for parking.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
985 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2828 sqft
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newberg, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newberg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

