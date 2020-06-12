/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 E 3rd St
200 East 3rd Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1890 sqft
200 E 3rd St Available 06/15/20 $1900 / 3br - 1890ft2 - Open Concept Home in Newberg - DESCRIPTION: This lovely turn of the century 3 bed / 2.5 bath home is perfectly situated in Newberg.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 E. Fourth St.
1214 East 4th Street, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single-Level House on Large Corner Lot near GFU - Three-bedroom, single-level house on large corner lot, located within a half mile of George Fox University, Hwy 99W, dining, shopping, Hoover Park with disc golf course, and wine tasting
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Newberg
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32505 NE Haugen Rd
32505 Northeast Haugen Road, Yamhill County, OR
32505 NE Haugen Rd Available 07/11/20 PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME Newberg OR - PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME This home was rebuilt in 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1396 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1167 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
16145 Southwest Pollard Lane
16145 Southwest Pollard Lane, Bull Mountain, OR
All this home needs is you! A must see 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home, 2,166 square feet! Hardwood floors in the hallway, kitchen and dining room. Carpet in the living room, family room & upstairs in all four bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue
13805 Southwest Florentine Avenue, Bull Mountain, OR
*11 Month Lease: $2,899 per month *6 month Lease: $3,200 per month *Month-to-Month Lease: $3,500 per month Lovely and spacious home in desirable Bull Mountain! Rich hardwoods and high ceilings greet you as you enter this home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Far West
1 Unit Available
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
