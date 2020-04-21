All apartments in Newberg
Location

509 North Morton Street, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
This charming 2-bedroom , 1 bath duplex is located blocks from Historic Downtown Newberg. This home features a LARGE community yard with large trees for shade. It is the perfect setting to have your morning cup of coffee or just sit and relax!

This spacious home boasts newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, new energy efficient windows throughout the home and new blinds. There are washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. You have a private fenced patio and off-street parking is available.

This must see home is in a FABULOUS location, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, parks and more! George Fox University is minutes away (.9 miles) as well as 99W.

Neighboring schools include Antonia Crater Elementary, Chehalem Valley Middle School and Newberg Senior High School.

A 12-month lease is required and all adults must pass a credit/criminal background check. There is a $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Sorry, no pets or smoking permitted on the premise.

Please call Sylvia at 503.347.7001 for a tour of your new home! This home is a must see and will go quickly! Property address is 509 N Morton Street, Newberg, Or.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 North Morton Street have any available units?
509 North Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newberg, OR.
What amenities does 509 North Morton Street have?
Some of 509 North Morton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 North Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 North Morton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 North Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 North Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newberg.
Does 509 North Morton Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 North Morton Street does offer parking.
Does 509 North Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 North Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 North Morton Street have a pool?
No, 509 North Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 North Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 509 North Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 North Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 North Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 North Morton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 North Morton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
