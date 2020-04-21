509 North Morton Street

Amenities

This charming 2-bedroom , 1 bath duplex is located blocks from Historic Downtown Newberg. This home features a LARGE community yard with large trees for shade. It is the perfect setting to have your morning cup of coffee or just sit and relax!



This spacious home boasts newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, new energy efficient windows throughout the home and new blinds. There are washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. You have a private fenced patio and off-street parking is available.



This must see home is in a FABULOUS location, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Chehalem Aquatic and Fitness Center, parks and more! George Fox University is minutes away (.9 miles) as well as 99W.



Neighboring schools include Antonia Crater Elementary, Chehalem Valley Middle School and Newberg Senior High School.



A 12-month lease is required and all adults must pass a credit/criminal background check. There is a $40 application fee per adult. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Sorry, no pets or smoking permitted on the premise.



Please call Sylvia at 503.347.7001 for a tour of your new home! This home is a must see and will go quickly! Property address is 509 N Morton Street, Newberg, Or.



