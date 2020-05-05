All apartments in Newberg
Newberg, OR
313 N Blaine St
313 N Blaine St

313 N Blaine St · (503) 310-7949
Location

313 N Blaine St, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 N Blaine St · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Newberg - MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has wonderful charm, live in the heart of the Willamette wineries. The home is clean bright and very comfortable. Open layout is perfect for easy living. kitchen has stove, refrigerator. The location provides easy access to downtown and great restaurants in the area, you'll never be far from where you need to be. Front and side parking. Please drive by first, then give our leasing office a call to schedule a time to view this home. ALL Tenants over the age of 18 pays for full back ground check $47, and all utilities, renters insurance required, proof of 3 times the rent for income required. PROPERTY MUST BE MAINTAINED AT ALL TIMES, 1 small Pet on approval of owner with additional deposit. We do require pet screening https://www.petscreening.com/referral/UuaeNBSWl98h NO SMOKING allowed inside or on PROPERTY!! NO OPEN FIRES, Do a drive by, then contact our leasing office to set up a viewing and for more information on the Move In Special. We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3968154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 N Blaine St have any available units?
313 N Blaine St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 313 N Blaine St have?
Some of 313 N Blaine St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 N Blaine St currently offering any rent specials?
313 N Blaine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 N Blaine St pet-friendly?
No, 313 N Blaine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newberg.
Does 313 N Blaine St offer parking?
Yes, 313 N Blaine St does offer parking.
Does 313 N Blaine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 N Blaine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 N Blaine St have a pool?
No, 313 N Blaine St does not have a pool.
Does 313 N Blaine St have accessible units?
No, 313 N Blaine St does not have accessible units.
Does 313 N Blaine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 N Blaine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 N Blaine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 N Blaine St does not have units with air conditioning.
