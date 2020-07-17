All apartments in Newberg
Find more places like 2275 Sam Parrett Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2275 Sam Parrett Dr.

2275 Sam Parrett Drive · (503) 292-8125 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2275 Sam Parrett Drive, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2275 Sam Parrett Dr. · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets. Fridge comes with the home. Large master with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry closet is super close to all the bedrooms. The only lawn maintenance is in the front and a small section on the side of the home. Access to 2 car garage is down a private alley way and comes with an opener. Sorry pets are not allowed at this home and the home has a strict no smoking policy.

Check out the Youtube video for a quick interior walkthrough of the home. https://youtu.be/Tn6dXQhIrDo

_______________________________________________________________________________

Apply Now https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/QUUWN
Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (Non- City of PDX- $50)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.

We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.

Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Yamhill
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): July 2nd
Heat: Zonal; electric
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, electric and garbage
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, fridge & washer and dryer
Year Built: 2009

Levels: 2

Layout: Great room on main level, all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor

Amenities: Washer/Dryer
Garage: 2 car attached with opener

Fenced: Yes on the side patio only

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)

School District: Newberg
PET POLICY: PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED AT THIS PROPERTY

Directions: 99W to Newberg. Left Everest, Left 3rd., Right on Doris. Left on Sam Parrett

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

