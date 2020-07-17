2275 Sam Parrett Dr.

Amenities

Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets. Fridge comes with the home. Large master with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry closet is super close to all the bedrooms. The only lawn maintenance is in the front and a small section on the side of the home. Access to 2 car garage is down a private alley way and comes with an opener. Sorry pets are not allowed at this home and the home has a strict no smoking policy.



Check out the Youtube video for a quick interior walkthrough of the home. https://youtu.be/Tn6dXQhIrDo



Apply Now https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/QUUWN

Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (Non- City of PDX- $50)



We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we

will schedule a viewing.



Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability

date.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-



* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)

times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an

increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the

second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the

property pet policy.



Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)



County: Yamhill

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): July 2nd

Heat: Zonal; electric

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, electric and garbage

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, fridge & washer and dryer

Year Built: 2009



Levels: 2



Layout: Great room on main level, all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor



Amenities: Washer/Dryer

Garage: 2 car attached with opener



Fenced: Yes on the side patio only



Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)



School District: Newberg

PET POLICY: PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED AT THIS PROPERTY



Directions: 99W to Newberg. Left Everest, Left 3rd., Right on Doris. Left on Sam Parrett



No Pets Allowed



