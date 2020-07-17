2275 Sam Parrett Dr.

Amenities
Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets. Fridge comes with the home. Large master with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry closet is super close to all the bedrooms. The only lawn maintenance is in the front and a small section on the side of the home. Access to 2 car garage is down a private alley way and comes with an opener. Sorry pets are not allowed at this home and the home has a strict no smoking policy.
Check out the Youtube video for a quick interior walkthrough of the home. https://youtu.be/Tn6dXQhIrDo
_______________________________________________________________________________
Apply Now https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/QUUWN
Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (Non- City of PDX- $50)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.
We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.
We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.
Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.
Please do not disturb current occupants.
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Yamhill
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): July 2nd
Heat: Zonal; electric
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, electric and garbage
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, fridge & washer and dryer
Year Built: 2009
Levels: 2
Layout: Great room on main level, all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor
Amenities: Washer/Dryer
Garage: 2 car attached with opener
Fenced: Yes on the side patio only
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)
School District: Newberg
PET POLICY: PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED AT THIS PROPERTY
Directions: 99W to Newberg. Left Everest, Left 3rd., Right on Doris. Left on Sam Parrett
INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5891217)