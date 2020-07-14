Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub accessible cc payments e-payments package receiving

Set into a quiet wooded landscape just minutes from downtown Portland, Heatherbrae Commons offers affordable and beautifully designed apartment homes in Milwaukie, OR.Renovated and classic 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans deliver the space and style you’ve been searching for. Enjoy resort-style amenities, including our year-round pool and spa, newly equipped 24-hour fitness center, and chic updated clubhouse.Make modern elegance your own with a pet-friendly apartment home near Clackamas Community College, Clackamas Town Center, and accessibility to all different types of retail and shopping areas. Live the lifestyle you’ve imagined.