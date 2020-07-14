Amenities
Set into a quiet wooded landscape just minutes from downtown Portland, Heatherbrae Commons offers affordable and beautifully designed apartment homes in Milwaukie, OR.Renovated and classic 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans deliver the space and style you’ve been searching for. Enjoy resort-style amenities, including our year-round pool and spa, newly equipped 24-hour fitness center, and chic updated clubhouse.Make modern elegance your own with a pet-friendly apartment home near Clackamas Community College, Clackamas Town Center, and accessibility to all different types of retail and shopping areas. Live the lifestyle you’ve imagined.