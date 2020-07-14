All apartments in Milwaukie
Heatherbrae Commons

10303 SE Bell Ave · (503) 217-2924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Southgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K-10219 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Unit B-10363 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Unit C-10337 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-10329 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heatherbrae Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Set into a quiet wooded landscape just minutes from downtown Portland, Heatherbrae Commons offers affordable and beautifully designed apartment homes in Milwaukie, OR.Renovated and classic 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans deliver the space and style you’ve been searching for. Enjoy resort-style amenities, including our year-round pool and spa, newly equipped 24-hour fitness center, and chic updated clubhouse.Make modern elegance your own with a pet-friendly apartment home near Clackamas Community College, Clackamas Town Center, and accessibility to all different types of retail and shopping areas. Live the lifestyle you’ve imagined.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500 standard
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: 1 carport per unit, Detached garage: $125/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heatherbrae Commons have any available units?
Heatherbrae Commons has 7 units available starting at $1,619 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heatherbrae Commons have?
Some of Heatherbrae Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heatherbrae Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Heatherbrae Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heatherbrae Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons is pet friendly.
Does Heatherbrae Commons offer parking?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons offers parking.
Does Heatherbrae Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heatherbrae Commons have a pool?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons has a pool.
Does Heatherbrae Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons has accessible units.
Does Heatherbrae Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heatherbrae Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Heatherbrae Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, Heatherbrae Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
