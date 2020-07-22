Apartment List
57 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Milwaukie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
$
53 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,175
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
$
72 Units Available
Westmoreland
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
$
8 Units Available
Sunnyside
The Hawthorne PDX
4717 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
549 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$990
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
$
24 Units Available
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,545
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,091
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
$
29 Units Available
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
$
25 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Storyline
1177 SW Market St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,165
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1011 sqft
This community comes equipped with a clubroom, rooftop lounge, fitness center and coffee bar. Apartments include quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless-steel appliances. Delta Park Center and Portland State University are both nearby.
$
209 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
932 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
$
13 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
$
28 Units Available
Kerns
Broadstone Tempo
80 Northeast 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1068 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
$
17 Units Available
Buckman
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
$
13 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
$
Contact for Availability
Buckman
5 MLK
5 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,525
787 sqft
5 MLK, located in Portland, OR, was acquired in 2017. Currently under construction, Gerding Edlen is developing the site into a mixed-use, 17-story building with 220 apartment units, 120,000 sq. ft. of office space and 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space.
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,215
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
$
4 Units Available
Buckman
Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,499
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time.
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
$
7 Units Available
Buckman
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
643 sqft
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly.
$
5 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,438
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
$
10 Units Available
Mt. Park
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,212
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1089 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
$
16 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
$
10 Units Available
Hosford-Abernethy
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
City Guide for Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR was named for Milwaukee, WI, though nobody is sure why they slightly changed the spelling of the city's name.

Milwaukie may be typically thought of as a suburb of the larger and more infamous Portland, but this town can hold its own. The seven neighborhoods of the town are home to many different and appealing attractions and traditions. Milwaukie's Riverfront Park is currently being rebuilt and revitalized, and the downtown area has numerous amounts of excitement to offer. This multifaceted city in the heart of the Pacific Northwest has much to offer its residents, and it is an appealing place in which to hang your hat.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milwaukie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Milwaukie, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Milwaukie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Milwaukie apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

