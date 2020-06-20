4403 SE Logus Rd.

Amenities
Ranch-Style, Milwaukie Home, Large Fenced Yard, Gardeners Welcome - - 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Living room
- Dining room
- Kitchen with dining area
- Large fenced backyard
- Attached two car garage
- Central heating and air
- Cul-de-sac
- Utilities: tenant responsible for all utilities
- Landscaping: tenant responsible for all yard care
- Pet policy: Small dog (under 25lbs) allowed
- Smoking policy: no smoking allowed on property
- Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over. Fees are returned if you are not screened.
- Screening criteria: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf
No Cats Allowed
