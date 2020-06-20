All apartments in Milwaukie
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4403 SE Logus Rd.

4403 Southeast Logus Road · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Southeast Logus Road, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Lewelling

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ranch-Style, Milwaukie Home, Large Fenced Yard, Gardeners Welcome - - 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Living room

- Dining room

- Kitchen with dining area

- Large fenced backyard

- Attached two car garage

- Central heating and air

- Cul-de-sac

- Central heat (gas) and A/C\

- Utilities: tenant responsible for all utilities

- Landscaping: tenant responsible for all yard care

- Pet policy: Small dog (under 25lbs) allowed

- Smoking policy: no smoking allowed on property

- Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over. Fees are returned if you are not screened.

- Screening criteria: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf

Portland Homes & Commercial Properties
Main: 503-777-0788
Web: www.portlandhomesllc.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3537657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have any available units?
4403 SE Logus Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukie, OR.
Is 4403 SE Logus Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4403 SE Logus Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 SE Logus Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 SE Logus Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4403 SE Logus Rd. does offer parking.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 SE Logus Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have a pool?
No, 4403 SE Logus Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4403 SE Logus Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 SE Logus Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 SE Logus Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4403 SE Logus Rd. has units with air conditioning.
