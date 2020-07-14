Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE Available 09/05/20 Beautiful country home - Beautifully remodeled home located in the country with large shop that includes apartment, tenants has access to 2 acres.

Downstairs master bedroom and bathroom. It has a walk in closet. The shower has two shower heads. The bedroom has its own heating and cooling unit,Two ovens in the kitchen,Living room with gas fireplace and door to back patio. The french door have shades inside the windows, 2 bedrooms downstairs in main house and 4 upstairs.Large structure for kids, wonderful country setting.Large shop is 60'x60' with 220 service and apartment. Feels like you are on 50 acres with large distances between neighbors.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)

?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.



This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/5-2020



