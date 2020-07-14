All apartments in Marion County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE

3577 Jefferson-Scio Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3577 Jefferson-Scio Drive Southeast, Marion County, OR 97352

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE Available 09/05/20 Beautiful country home - Beautifully remodeled home located in the country with large shop that includes apartment, tenants has access to 2 acres.
Downstairs master bedroom and bathroom. It has a walk in closet. The shower has two shower heads. The bedroom has its own heating and cooling unit,Two ovens in the kitchen,Living room with gas fireplace and door to back patio. The french door have shades inside the windows, 2 bedrooms downstairs in main house and 4 upstairs.Large structure for kids, wonderful country setting.Large shop is 60'x60' with 220 service and apartment. Feels like you are on 50 acres with large distances between neighbors.

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

DEPOSITS & FEES:
?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50
?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)
?Cleaning Deposit: $500
?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)
?Additional deposits: $350 for small animal, $450 for med animal, $550 for large animal

In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:
?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)
?Copy of Photo ID
?Copy of Social security card or equivalent
?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR
?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR
?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR
?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)

NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person, applications are $50 per adult.

This home is currently occupied, so please do not disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental after 7/5-2020

Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.

The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.

(RLNE5891635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have any available units?
3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion County, OR.
What amenities does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have?
Some of 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE currently offering any rent specials?
3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE is pet friendly.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE offer parking?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not offer parking.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have a pool?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not have a pool.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have accessible units?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3577 Jefferson Scio DR SE does not have units with air conditioning.
