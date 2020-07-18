400 Kingsbury Ave

Amenities
Wonderful 4bd/2bth Home with Solid Surface Flooring in Santa Clara! - This great 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features a two-car garage, a large front yard and solid surface flooring! Also included is a spacious dining area, ample storage in both bathrooms and lots of counter space in the kitchen. The home offers vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan too!
Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Garbage disposal
No Smoking
NoCoSigners
Pets are negotiable with the owner’s approval!
1-year lease term
Proof of renter’s insurance required
