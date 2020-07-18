All apartments in Lane County
Find more places like 400 Kingsbury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lane County, OR
/
400 Kingsbury Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

400 Kingsbury Ave

400 Kingsbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

400 Kingsbury Avenue, Lane County, OR 97404
Santa Clara

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 4bd/2bth Home with Solid Surface Flooring in Santa Clara! - This great 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features a two-car garage, a large front yard and solid surface flooring! Also included is a spacious dining area, ample storage in both bathrooms and lots of counter space in the kitchen. The home offers vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan too!

Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer
Garbage disposal

No Smoking
NoCoSigners
Pets are negotiable with the owner’s approval!
1-year lease term
Proof of renter’s insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE5019686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have any available units?
400 Kingsbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lane County, OR.
What amenities does 400 Kingsbury Ave have?
Some of 400 Kingsbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Kingsbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
400 Kingsbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Kingsbury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Kingsbury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 400 Kingsbury Ave offers parking.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Kingsbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have a pool?
No, 400 Kingsbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 400 Kingsbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Kingsbury Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Kingsbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Kingsbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln
Eugene, OR 97401
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St
Springfield, OR 97477
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
West Hills Village
1459 City View St
Eugene, OR 97402
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way
Eugene, OR 97402

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORBend, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, ORRedmond, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus