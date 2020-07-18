All apartments in Lane County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3930 Shenstone Dr

3930 Shenstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Shenstone Drive, Lane County, OR 97404
Santa Clara

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 1900sf North Eugene home - Single level home in great neighborhood! This home has been updated and features vaulted ceilings in living areas as well as master suite. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Solid surface flooring throughout home. Two living areas with built in cabinets and fireplace. Master Suite includes a walk in closet, double vanity, soaker tub & separate shower. This home has a Gas Furnace + high efficiency AC. Two car garage, private backyard with covered patio.

Small pets considered with increased deposit and rent.

For questions or to schedule a viewing visit:
Oregon Tenant and Property Management LLC
oregonlease.com

12 Month Lease

Renter's Insurance is Required.

(RLNE5905612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have any available units?
3930 Shenstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lane County, OR.
What amenities does 3930 Shenstone Dr have?
Some of 3930 Shenstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Shenstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Shenstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Shenstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Shenstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Shenstone Dr offers parking.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Shenstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have a pool?
No, 3930 Shenstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 3930 Shenstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Shenstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 Shenstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3930 Shenstone Dr has units with air conditioning.
