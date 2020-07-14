All apartments in Jennings Lodge
18057 SE Rose St.

18057 Southeast Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

18057 Southeast Rose Street, Jennings Lodge, OR 97267
Jennings Lodge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
18057 SE Rose St. - 18057 Available 08/04/20 Excellent Condition & remodeled ! Large Duplex unit w-garage/hardwoods/Yard! - All updated inside ! Hardwood floors throughout. Vinyl windows, Kitchen has tile counters, Stove, fridge, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are good sized. Bathroom has tile counters and all updated. Forced air gas heat, attached single car garage, partially fenced backyard and mowing service included ! Drive by 1st, then call for an appointment @ #503-956-1043
1 year lease, cat ok, no dogs, no smoking.
* Get more details and tenant screening criteria @ www.priorityoneproperties.com
and apply online - $45 screening fee per person over 18 years of age.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4605182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18057 SE Rose St. have any available units?
18057 SE Rose St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jennings Lodge, OR.
What amenities does 18057 SE Rose St. have?
Some of 18057 SE Rose St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18057 SE Rose St. currently offering any rent specials?
18057 SE Rose St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18057 SE Rose St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18057 SE Rose St. is pet friendly.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. offer parking?
Yes, 18057 SE Rose St. offers parking.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18057 SE Rose St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. have a pool?
No, 18057 SE Rose St. does not have a pool.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. have accessible units?
No, 18057 SE Rose St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18057 SE Rose St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18057 SE Rose St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18057 SE Rose St. does not have units with air conditioning.

