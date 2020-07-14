Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

18057 SE Rose St. - 18057 Available 08/04/20 Excellent Condition & remodeled ! Large Duplex unit w-garage/hardwoods/Yard! - All updated inside ! Hardwood floors throughout. Vinyl windows, Kitchen has tile counters, Stove, fridge, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are good sized. Bathroom has tile counters and all updated. Forced air gas heat, attached single car garage, partially fenced backyard and mowing service included ! Drive by 1st, then call for an appointment @ #503-956-1043

1 year lease, cat ok, no dogs, no smoking.

* Get more details and tenant screening criteria @ www.priorityoneproperties.com

and apply online - $45 screening fee per person over 18 years of age.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4605182)