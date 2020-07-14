Amenities
18057 SE Rose St. - 18057 Available 08/04/20 Excellent Condition & remodeled ! Large Duplex unit w-garage/hardwoods/Yard! - All updated inside ! Hardwood floors throughout. Vinyl windows, Kitchen has tile counters, Stove, fridge, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Both bedrooms are good sized. Bathroom has tile counters and all updated. Forced air gas heat, attached single car garage, partially fenced backyard and mowing service included ! Drive by 1st, then call for an appointment @ #503-956-1043
1 year lease, cat ok, no dogs, no smoking.
* Get more details and tenant screening criteria @ www.priorityoneproperties.com
and apply online - $45 screening fee per person over 18 years of age.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4605182)