Hood River, OR
714 Cascade Ave #14
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

714 Cascade Ave #14

714 Cascade Avenue · (541) 386-7368 ext. 1
Hood River
Location

714 Cascade Avenue, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 714 Cascade Ave #14 - Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Fully-Furnished Condo for Rent Near Downtown Hood River, OR - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for rent near downtown Hood River, OR. Unit comes completely furnished and has water, sewer, garbage and landscaping included in the lease. Unit has 700 square feet of living space and has onsite washer and dryer. Pets are not allowed at this property. One year lease requirement. This is a tenant placement only; owner to be landlord. Security deposit in the amount of $1,800 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.
ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have any available units?
714 Cascade Ave #14 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 714 Cascade Ave #14 currently offering any rent specials?
714 Cascade Ave #14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Cascade Ave #14 pet-friendly?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hood River.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 offer parking?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 does not offer parking.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Cascade Ave #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have a pool?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 does not have a pool.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have accessible units?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Cascade Ave #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Cascade Ave #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
