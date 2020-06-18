714 Cascade Ave #14

Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Fully-Furnished Condo for Rent Near Downtown Hood River, OR - ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE. 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for rent near downtown Hood River, OR. Unit comes completely furnished and has water, sewer, garbage and landscaping included in the lease. Unit has 700 square feet of living space and has onsite washer and dryer. Pets are not allowed at this property. One year lease requirement. This is a tenant placement only; owner to be landlord. Security deposit in the amount of $1,800 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.

ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE SHOWING TAKES PLACE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765832)