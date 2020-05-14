2927 Talon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas range in kitchen and mini split heating and cooling system in living room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule a showing today.



Rent: $1900.00



Deposit: $2850.00



Parking: attached garage + driveway



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Pet Policy: No Pets



Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer hook ups



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other



Heat/AC: Electricity



Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher



Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care



Availability: Call to schedule a showing



