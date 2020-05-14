2927 Talon Ave

Amenities
Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas range in kitchen and mini split heating and cooling system in living room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule a showing today.
Rent: $1900.00
Deposit: $2850.00
Parking: attached garage + driveway
Smoking: No Smoking on Premises
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Pet Policy: No Pets
Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer hook ups
Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other
Heat/AC: Electricity
Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher
Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care
Availability: Call to schedule a showing
