All apartments in Hood River
Find more places like 2927 Talon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hood River, OR
/
2927 Talon Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2927 Talon Ave

2927 Talon Ave · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hood River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2927 Talon Ave, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2927 Talon Ave · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New 3 Bedroom - New 2020 townhome available on Talon Ave. in desirable Hood River neighborhood. Two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room and an attached garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas range in kitchen and mini split heating and cooling system in living room. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule a showing today.

Rent: $1900.00

Deposit: $2850.00

Parking: attached garage + driveway

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Pet Policy: No Pets

Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer hook ups

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, gas and other

Heat/AC: Electricity

Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher

Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care

Availability: Call to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 Talon Ave have any available units?
2927 Talon Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2927 Talon Ave have?
Some of 2927 Talon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 Talon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2927 Talon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 Talon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 Talon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2927 Talon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2927 Talon Ave does offer parking.
Does 2927 Talon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 Talon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 Talon Ave have a pool?
No, 2927 Talon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2927 Talon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2927 Talon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 Talon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2927 Talon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2927 Talon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2927 Talon Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2927 Talon Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hood River Apartments with Parking
Hood River Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

The Dalles, OR
Sandy, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity