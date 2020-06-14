Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Happy Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southgate
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 27 at 07:28pm
$
Centennial
Contact for Availability
Foothills
4114 Southeast 174th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
In the beautiful hills of Portland we offer 2 bedroom, 2 bath homes, tucked away in a private landscaped corner of SE Powell and 174th. This intimate community is professionally managed by devoted award winning on-site staff.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Rockwood
26 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Creston-Kenilworth
4 Units Available
Roseland
5811 Southeast Boise Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,030
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
541 sqft
Roseland is a brand new community in the Foster Powell neighborhood. Steps away from shops, restaurants and bars, our apartments offer modern living, with all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 8 at 09:14pm
Wilkes East
4 Units Available
Village Court
17899 NE Oregon St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to convenient living at Village Court Apartments. Enjoy life at Village Court, with easy access to I-84, Max, shopping and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments, each with lots of storage space and modern amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
17316 East Burnside Street
17316 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Enjoy apartment living at the Jennifer Anne, in this ground level 2 bed/2 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
8833 SE 70th Ave
8833 Southeast 70th Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
980 sqft
8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Results within 10 miles of Happy Valley
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,446
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
City Guide for Happy Valley, OR

Happy Valley sits at the base of the defunct and developed Mount Scott volcano.

A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Happy Valley, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Happy Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

