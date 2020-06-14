111 Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR with hardwood floors
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 1
1 of 38
1 of 40
1 of 18
1 of 48
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 20
Happy Valley sits at the base of the defunct and developed Mount Scott volcano.
A short commute to Portland and lower Washington, the town boasts proximity to it all. If you're looking for respite from the noise of the city--nature is _everywhere. _Aside from Mount Scott, residents also enjoy views of Mount Hood in the distance. Happy Valley is a truly happy place that offers incredible views and culture within reach. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Happy Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.