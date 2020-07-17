All apartments in Happy Valley
Find more places like 12501 SE 127th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Happy Valley, OR
/
12501 SE 127th Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12501 SE 127th Ct

12501 Southeast 127th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Happy Valley
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12501 Southeast 127th Court, Happy Valley, OR 97086
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and peaceful 4 bedrooms and 2.5-bathroom single family house in Happy Valley, the unit is equipped with washer and dryer, a beautiful fireplace, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, electric heating system, balcony, porch, patio, a garage and a lovely kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
Pet deposit and restrictions apply, please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have any available units?
12501 SE 127th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Happy Valley, OR.
What amenities does 12501 SE 127th Ct have?
Some of 12501 SE 127th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12501 SE 127th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12501 SE 127th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12501 SE 127th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12501 SE 127th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12501 SE 127th Ct offers parking.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12501 SE 127th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have a pool?
No, 12501 SE 127th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have accessible units?
No, 12501 SE 127th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12501 SE 127th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 12501 SE 127th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12501 SE 127th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave
Happy Valley, OR 97086
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive
Happy Valley, OR 97015
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave
Happy Valley, OR 97015
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir
Happy Valley, OR 97086
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave
Happy Valley, OR 97015
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop
Happy Valley, OR 97086

Similar Pages

Happy Valley 1 BedroomsHappy Valley 2 Bedrooms
Happy Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHappy Valley Apartments with Balconies
Happy Valley Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA
Oak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rock Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University