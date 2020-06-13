Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Fairview, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-North Central
12 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sandy Boulevard
1 Unit Available
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rockwood
5 Units Available
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Kelly Creek
9 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-Northeast
2 Units Available
Golfside
1999 NE Division St, Gresham, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
954 sqft
Golfside Apartments is ready for you to visit. This community can be found in Gresham on Ne Division St.. Come by to view the available floorplans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilkes
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mt. Hood
9 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
Gresham-Southwest
11 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Gresham-Centennial
3 Units Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairview, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairview renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

