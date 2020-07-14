Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub bbq/grill courtyard lobby media room online portal

Step into another world where all your home needs are taken care of. The Lodges at Lake Salish is your destination for all the gorgeous features you want and need. Whether you are looking for one or two bedroom apartments in Fairview, OR, expect top-tier amenities like pet-friendly spaces, high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, and a fireplace.Daily, we work hard to cultivate a thriving community through amenities geared towards bringing people together. Fitness center, lakeside pool & spa and a luxurious clubhouse are some examples of our commitment to you.There is no better place than The Lodges at Lake Salish apartments for rent in Fairview, so schedule your tour today and experience it all first hand!