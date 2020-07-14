All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like
Lodges at Lake Salish.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, OR
/
Lodges at Lake Salish
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Lodges at Lake Salish

20699 NE Glisan St · (503) 342-2215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Gresham-North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR 97030
Gresham-North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 347 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lodges at Lake Salish.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
courtyard
lobby
media room
online portal
Step into another world where all your home needs are taken care of. The Lodges at Lake Salish is your destination for all the gorgeous features you want and need. Whether you are looking for one or two bedroom apartments in Fairview, OR, expect top-tier amenities like pet-friendly spaces, high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, and a fireplace.Daily, we work hard to cultivate a thriving community through amenities geared towards bringing people together. Fitness center, lakeside pool & spa and a luxurious clubhouse are some examples of our commitment to you.There is no better place than The Lodges at Lake Salish apartments for rent in Fairview, so schedule your tour today and experience it all first hand!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lodges at Lake Salish have any available units?
Lodges at Lake Salish has 11 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lodges at Lake Salish have?
Some of Lodges at Lake Salish's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lodges at Lake Salish currently offering any rent specials?
Lodges at Lake Salish is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lodges at Lake Salish pet-friendly?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Salish is pet friendly.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish offer parking?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Salish offers parking.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Salish offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish have a pool?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Salish has a pool.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish have accessible units?
No, Lodges at Lake Salish does not have accessible units.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lodges at Lake Salish has units with dishwashers.
Does Lodges at Lake Salish have units with air conditioning?
No, Lodges at Lake Salish does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Northbrook Village
22100 NE Halsey St
Fairview, OR 97024

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 BedroomsFairview Apartments with GarageFairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPacific University