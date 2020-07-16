All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

929 NW 28th St #A

929 Northwest 28th Street · (541) 754-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 NW 28th St #A · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location. Walking distance to OSU, Fred Meyers, less than a 5 minute walk to the co-op organic grocery, and very close to other restaurants and shops. Safe quiet NW Corvallis neighborhood. Shared Washer and dryer. Dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge included. Nice yard with landscape maintenance provided.

$50 application fee per applicant over age 18 years. No Pet and No Smoking. Rent is $1595 and base deposit of $1795. Deposit depends on rental and credit history.

Contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any questions or would like to set up a tour of the unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4199573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 NW 28th St #A have any available units?
929 NW 28th St #A has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 NW 28th St #A have?
Some of 929 NW 28th St #A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 NW 28th St #A currently offering any rent specials?
929 NW 28th St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 NW 28th St #A pet-friendly?
No, 929 NW 28th St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 929 NW 28th St #A offer parking?
No, 929 NW 28th St #A does not offer parking.
Does 929 NW 28th St #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 NW 28th St #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 NW 28th St #A have a pool?
No, 929 NW 28th St #A does not have a pool.
Does 929 NW 28th St #A have accessible units?
No, 929 NW 28th St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 929 NW 28th St #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 NW 28th St #A has units with dishwashers.
