929 NW 28th St #A

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location. Walking distance to OSU, Fred Meyers, less than a 5 minute walk to the co-op organic grocery, and very close to other restaurants and shops. Safe quiet NW Corvallis neighborhood. Shared Washer and dryer. Dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove and fridge included. Nice yard with landscape maintenance provided.



$50 application fee per applicant over age 18 years. No Pet and No Smoking. Rent is $1595 and base deposit of $1795. Deposit depends on rental and credit history.



Contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928 if you have any questions or would like to set up a tour of the unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4199573)