Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5553 SW Windflower Dr.

5553 Southwest Windflower Drive · (541) 257-3459
Location

5553 Southwest Windflower Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5553 SW Windflower Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5553 SW Windflower Dr. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-3-Bedroom Home In SW Corvallis - Wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,284-square-foot single-story house. This cozy home offers spacious, eat-in kitchen, open dining and living area plus inside washer/dryer hookups. A spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and shower. The fenced back yard and two-car garage add appeal. Close to public transportation, shopping, dining, medical care and public schools. $1,800 a month plus deposit. No smoking, no pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 to schedule a showing appointment or visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3288465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

