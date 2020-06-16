Amenities

5553 SW Windflower Dr. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-3-Bedroom Home In SW Corvallis - Wonderful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,284-square-foot single-story house. This cozy home offers spacious, eat-in kitchen, open dining and living area plus inside washer/dryer hookups. A spacious master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and shower. The fenced back yard and two-car garage add appeal. Close to public transportation, shopping, dining, medical care and public schools. $1,800 a month plus deposit. No smoking, no pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping.



Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 to schedule a showing appointment or visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3288465)