Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

430 NW 13th

430 Northwest 13th Street · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 430 NW 13th · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2517 sqft

Amenities

430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21

This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such as wood floors, built-ins, a fireplace and charm to spare. Luxurious updated bathrooms, a roomy kitchen with a gas range, washer and dryer hook-ups, and spacious front room.
Soak up the sun in your fenced back yard and never worry about parking with three off street parking spots in the driveway by your detached garage! Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental.

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE3979122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 NW 13th have any available units?
430 NW 13th has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 NW 13th have?
Some of 430 NW 13th's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 NW 13th currently offering any rent specials?
430 NW 13th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 NW 13th pet-friendly?
No, 430 NW 13th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 430 NW 13th offer parking?
Yes, 430 NW 13th does offer parking.
Does 430 NW 13th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 NW 13th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 NW 13th have a pool?
No, 430 NW 13th does not have a pool.
Does 430 NW 13th have accessible units?
No, 430 NW 13th does not have accessible units.
Does 430 NW 13th have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 NW 13th does not have units with dishwashers.
