w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21



This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such as wood floors, built-ins, a fireplace and charm to spare. Luxurious updated bathrooms, a roomy kitchen with a gas range, washer and dryer hook-ups, and spacious front room.

Soak up the sun in your fenced back yard and never worry about parking with three off street parking spots in the driveway by your detached garage! Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental.



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



(RLNE3979122)