Corvallis, OR
3205 NW Foxtail St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3205 NW Foxtail St

3205 Northwest Foxtail Street · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Northwest Foxtail Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3205 NW Foxtail St Available 08/05/20 Spacious Townhouse in Timberhill area - Spacious Townhouse in North Corvallis!

If your looking for a townhome in a highly desired area that is located within walking distance to the Timberhill Athletic Club and just minutes to shopping, Good Samaritan Hospital and main roads making it convenient to everything ....then you'll want to check this home out. This home is in like new condition, beautiful inside and out. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is approximately 1,600 sq ft with a gas fireplace. Near a park for children and walking pets. We currently have tenants living in the home so please do not walk up and disturb tenants.
We can arrange a viewing with serious inquiries. This home has a minimum one year lease and rents for $1850 per month. First month and security is required for move-in. Small pets may be considered with a monthly pet rent and pet security. $50 application fee per adult. If interested please contact our office at 541-248-3993. Please visit our website at www.watsonmanagementservices.com to apply online.

(RLNE4934878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have any available units?
3205 NW Foxtail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 3205 NW Foxtail St currently offering any rent specials?
3205 NW Foxtail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 NW Foxtail St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 NW Foxtail St is pet friendly.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St offer parking?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not offer parking.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have a pool?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not have a pool.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have accessible units?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 NW Foxtail St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 NW Foxtail St does not have units with air conditioning.
