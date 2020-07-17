Amenities

3205 NW Foxtail St Available 08/05/20 Spacious Townhouse in Timberhill area - Spacious Townhouse in North Corvallis!



If your looking for a townhome in a highly desired area that is located within walking distance to the Timberhill Athletic Club and just minutes to shopping, Good Samaritan Hospital and main roads making it convenient to everything ....then you'll want to check this home out. This home is in like new condition, beautiful inside and out. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is approximately 1,600 sq ft with a gas fireplace. Near a park for children and walking pets. We currently have tenants living in the home so please do not walk up and disturb tenants.

We can arrange a viewing with serious inquiries. This home has a minimum one year lease and rents for $1850 per month. First month and security is required for move-in. Small pets may be considered with a monthly pet rent and pet security. $50 application fee per adult. If interested please contact our office at 541-248-3993. Please visit our website at www.watsonmanagementservices.com to apply online.



