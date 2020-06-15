All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3009 NW Morning Glory Dr.

3009 Northwest Morning Glory Drive · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3009 Northwest Morning Glory Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed2.5 Bath,Natural Area,Quiet Neighborhood,Garden - Air Conditioned, Clean and comfortable town home with spacious rooms, lots of natural light, and adjacent to miles of beautiful trails. The back yard has a pie cherry tree and raised bed as well as several beautiful rose bushes. Central Heating and Air Conditioning keep the house comfortable year round. The home is located near Timberhill Athletic Club and is under 1-2 miles of HP, groceries, and OSU.

Available on: 07/01/2020 possibly sooner, please inquire.

Amenities:
* Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
* Master suite with private bathroom with double sinks and large double closet
* Plus 2 bedrooms with a bathroom in the hall
* 1/2 bathroom on the main for guests
* Laundry room with washer and dryer
* Big kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, island, and exhaust hood
* Open floor plan from kitchen to living rooms creates a warm atmosphere
* Attached two car garage
* Residents responsible for yard care of back yard grass, patio, raised bed, tools provided include lawn mower, various hand tools, and watering hoses/sprinkler. If desired, tenants can pay $80 additional rent to have it professionally maintained (recommended)
* Central Air, Heating and Air Conditioning
* Professionally managed by Chateau Management

Terms: Lease through June 2020

Utilities: Not Included

Pet Policy: No pets please

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE2353999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have any available units?
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have?
Some of 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have a pool?
No, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3009 NW Morning Glory Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity