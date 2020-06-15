Amenities

3009 NW Morning Glory Dr. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed2.5 Bath,Natural Area,Quiet Neighborhood,Garden - Air Conditioned, Clean and comfortable town home with spacious rooms, lots of natural light, and adjacent to miles of beautiful trails. The back yard has a pie cherry tree and raised bed as well as several beautiful rose bushes. Central Heating and Air Conditioning keep the house comfortable year round. The home is located near Timberhill Athletic Club and is under 1-2 miles of HP, groceries, and OSU.



Available on: 07/01/2020 possibly sooner, please inquire.



* Master suite with private bathroom with double sinks and large double closet

* Plus 2 bedrooms with a bathroom in the hall

* 1/2 bathroom on the main for guests

* Laundry room with washer and dryer

* Big kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, island, and exhaust hood

* Open floor plan from kitchen to living rooms creates a warm atmosphere

* Attached two car garage

* Residents responsible for yard care of back yard grass, patio, raised bed, tools provided include lawn mower, various hand tools, and watering hoses/sprinkler. If desired, tenants can pay $80 additional rent to have it professionally maintained (recommended)

* Central Air, Heating and Air Conditioning

* Professionally managed by Chateau Management



Terms: Lease through June 2020



Utilities: Not Included



Pet Policy: No pets please



