2711 NW Taylor Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park, great schools and shopping. Large bedrooms and living spaces with plenty of room for everyone. Many updates including newer carpet and vinyl flooring! Large, flat, partially fenced backyard. HUGE laundry room would work well for extra storage. Oversized carport offers plenty of covered parking. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



(RLNE4646314)