Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2711 NW Taylor Ave

2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue · (541) 754-6102
Location

2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2711 NW Taylor Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2711 NW Taylor Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park, great schools and shopping. Large bedrooms and living spaces with plenty of room for everyone. Many updates including newer carpet and vinyl flooring! Large, flat, partially fenced backyard. HUGE laundry room would work well for extra storage. Oversized carport offers plenty of covered parking. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

(RLNE4646314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

