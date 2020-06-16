All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2353 NW Fillmore Ave

2353 Northwest Fillmore Avenue · (541) 750-7952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2353 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2353 NW Fillmore Ave · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to campus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home a short distance to campus and shopping.

Electric range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook ups, Electric heat, fenced yard. All Utilities are tenant paid.

This is a Pet Friendly property - 1 dog 35 lbs maximum, minimum 2 years old, spayed or neutered. Current on shots, licensed. $500 additional deposit for pet.

This is a No Smoking/No Smoker Property.

Available dates are approximate.

To view this property, please visit our office.

Kampfer Enterprises, Inc.
578 NW Van Buren Ave
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-750-7952

(RLNE4178162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have any available units?
2353 NW Fillmore Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have?
Some of 2353 NW Fillmore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 NW Fillmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2353 NW Fillmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 NW Fillmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave offer parking?
No, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have a pool?
No, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 NW Fillmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 NW Fillmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
