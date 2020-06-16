2353 NW Fillmore Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to campus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home a short distance to campus and shopping.



Electric range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook ups, Electric heat, fenced yard. All Utilities are tenant paid.



This is a Pet Friendly property - 1 dog 35 lbs maximum, minimum 2 years old, spayed or neutered. Current on shots, licensed. $500 additional deposit for pet.



This is a No Smoking/No Smoker Property.



Available dates are approximate.



To view this property, please visit our office.



Kampfer Enterprises, Inc.

578 NW Van Buren Ave

Corvallis, OR 97330

541-750-7952



(RLNE4178162)