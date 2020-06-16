2353 NW Fillmore Ave

Amenities
Pet Friendly 3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to campus - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home a short distance to campus and shopping.
Electric range, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook ups, Electric heat, fenced yard. All Utilities are tenant paid.
This is a Pet Friendly property - 1 dog 35 lbs maximum, minimum 2 years old, spayed or neutered. Current on shots, licensed. $500 additional deposit for pet.
This is a No Smoking/No Smoker Property.
Available dates are approximate.
To view this property, please visit our office.
Kampfer Enterprises, Inc.
578 NW Van Buren Ave
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-750-7952
(RLNE4178162)