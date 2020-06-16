Amenities

1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet



Wake up each morning to the warm, inviting ambiance of this sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house nestled in a serene neighborhood in South Corvallis. This classic home welcomes you with warm tones, a charming kitchen with ample counter space and a bright, cozy living room. Youll love barbecuing and sharing laughs with family and friends in this pet friendly homes private and spacious backyard. Enjoy features like a double car garage, dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups. Stay connected in this location of town, being within easy reach of shopping, restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more. Don't hesitate, this home won't last long. Call or come by the office today find out how to view this home!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



