Corvallis, OR
1947 SE Crystal Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1947 SE Crystal Circle

1947 Southeast Crystal Circle · (541) 753-3620
Location

1947 Southeast Crystal Circle, Corvallis, OR 97333
South Corvallis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1947 SE Crystal Circle · Avail. Jul 15

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

Wake up each morning to the warm, inviting ambiance of this sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house nestled in a serene neighborhood in South Corvallis. This classic home welcomes you with warm tones, a charming kitchen with ample counter space and a bright, cozy living room. Youll love barbecuing and sharing laughs with family and friends in this pet friendly homes private and spacious backyard. Enjoy features like a double car garage, dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups. Stay connected in this location of town, being within easy reach of shopping, restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more. Don't hesitate, this home won't last long. Call or come by the office today find out how to view this home!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE2380825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have any available units?
1947 SE Crystal Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have?
Some of 1947 SE Crystal Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1947 SE Crystal Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1947 SE Crystal Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1947 SE Crystal Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1947 SE Crystal Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1947 SE Crystal Circle does offer parking.
Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1947 SE Crystal Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have a pool?
No, 1947 SE Crystal Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have accessible units?
No, 1947 SE Crystal Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1947 SE Crystal Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1947 SE Crystal Circle has units with dishwashers.
