1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
• Brand new home within walking distance of OSU Campus just a few blocks from Fred Meyer!
• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.
• Yard professionally maintained for you
• Air Conditioning and Central Heating
• Off street parking with attached garage
• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
• Marble counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com). Expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.
o Terms: Lease through June/July 2021
o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
