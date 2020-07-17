Amenities

1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

• Brand new home within walking distance of OSU Campus just a few blocks from Fred Meyer!

• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.

• Yard professionally maintained for you

• Air Conditioning and Central Heating

• Off street parking with attached garage

• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths

• Marble counter top vanities in each bathroom

• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom

• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining

• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave

• Laundry room with washer and dryer included

• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures

• Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com). Expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June/July 2021



o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



