1235 SE Brookside Way Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near the River! - Check out this incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Willamette Landing! Featuring a huge back yard and a great location, just around the corner from the clubhouse where you can enjoy full access to the pool and fitness center. Also very near parks and walking paths to the river. Inside the home, you'll find a great open floorplan with room for everyone to relax. Separate living and family rooms, an open kitchen and dining area and four large bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy outdoor living on the back patio in the roomy backyard with raised beds. Plenty of storage space throughout and in the attached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Pets considered with additional deposit and owner approval. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



