Corvallis, OR
1235 SE Brookside Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1235 SE Brookside Way

1235 Southeast Brookside Way · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Southeast Brookside Way, Corvallis, OR 97333
South Corvallis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
1235 SE Brookside Way Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near the River! - Check out this incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Willamette Landing! Featuring a huge back yard and a great location, just around the corner from the clubhouse where you can enjoy full access to the pool and fitness center. Also very near parks and walking paths to the river. Inside the home, you'll find a great open floorplan with room for everyone to relax. Separate living and family rooms, an open kitchen and dining area and four large bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy outdoor living on the back patio in the roomy backyard with raised beds. Plenty of storage space throughout and in the attached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Pets considered with additional deposit and owner approval. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

(RLNE3948875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 SE Brookside Way have any available units?
1235 SE Brookside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 SE Brookside Way have?
Some of 1235 SE Brookside Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 SE Brookside Way currently offering any rent specials?
1235 SE Brookside Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 SE Brookside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 SE Brookside Way is pet friendly.
Does 1235 SE Brookside Way offer parking?
Yes, 1235 SE Brookside Way does offer parking.
Does 1235 SE Brookside Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 SE Brookside Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 SE Brookside Way have a pool?
Yes, 1235 SE Brookside Way has a pool.
Does 1235 SE Brookside Way have accessible units?
No, 1235 SE Brookside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 SE Brookside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 SE Brookside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
