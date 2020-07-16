All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1011 NW 34th St.

1011 Northwest 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Northwest 34th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting. This is a pet free home and a strict non-smoking policy is enforced.

- Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

Features Include:

- All utilities included in the rent (Gas, Water, Electricity, Sewer, Garbage), shorter lease terms may be negotiable.
- Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large garage
- Pay your rent online and easily contact management
- Lots of natural light, huge backyard
- Window mount Air Conditioning units
- Kitchen has dishwasher, Gas stove, a newer refrigerator, microwave
- Clean bathroom with a tile tub and shower
- Spacious living/dining room
- Washer and Dryer provided with unit

Professionally managed by Chateau Management. Call Brayden Moore at (541)752-4000 or email him at the address above to see the home in person or to request an application.

Terms: Lease through June/July 2021, inquire for potential shorter terms

Pet Policy: Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with additional rent and deposit considerations at Owner/Agent's discretion

Note: This home is fully furnished with dishes, furniture, couches, basic bedding and linens etc.

© 2019 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE5337881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 NW 34th St. have any available units?
1011 NW 34th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 NW 34th St. have?
Some of 1011 NW 34th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 NW 34th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1011 NW 34th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 NW 34th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1011 NW 34th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1011 NW 34th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1011 NW 34th St. offers parking.
Does 1011 NW 34th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 NW 34th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 NW 34th St. have a pool?
No, 1011 NW 34th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1011 NW 34th St. have accessible units?
No, 1011 NW 34th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 NW 34th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 NW 34th St. has units with dishwashers.
