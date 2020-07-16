1011 NW 34th St.

Amenities

Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting. This is a pet free home and a strict non-smoking policy is enforced.



- Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html



Features Include:



- All utilities included in the rent (Gas, Water, Electricity, Sewer, Garbage), shorter lease terms may be negotiable.

- Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with large garage

- Pay your rent online and easily contact management

- Lots of natural light, huge backyard

- Window mount Air Conditioning units

- Kitchen has dishwasher, Gas stove, a newer refrigerator, microwave

- Clean bathroom with a tile tub and shower

- Spacious living/dining room

- Washer and Dryer provided with unit



Professionally managed by Chateau Management. Call Brayden Moore at (541)752-4000 or email him at the address above to see the home in person or to request an application.



Terms: Lease through June/July 2021, inquire for potential shorter terms



Pet Policy: Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with additional rent and deposit considerations at Owner/Agent's discretion



Note: This home is fully furnished with dishes, furniture, couches, basic bedding and linens etc.



