Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking e-payments hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center. With numerous choices, dining and shopping have never been easier! The Crossings is a pet friendly community, welcoming dogs and cats of all sizes with limited breed restrictions. Call us today to schedule a tour, and find out more information on our availability.