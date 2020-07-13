All apartments in Clackamas County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street

12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street, Clackamas County, OR 97086
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

This gorgeous two level home features a spacious carpeted living room, carpeted formal dining room and an open kitchen with wood flooring, island with breakfast bar, pantry, dinette with built-in desk and stainless steel appliances including a four door fridge with water dispenser and ice maker, oven, glass cook top, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. All bedrooms are carpeted and on the upper level and the master suite has a walk-in closet and soaking tub (jets do not work) in the master bath. There is also a bonus room, den with built-in cabinets and shelving, skylight in the main bathroom and a laundry room with granite counter tops and washer and dryer. Other features include a family room with gas fireplace, attached triple car garage with door openers, central A/C, sprinkler system and a large partially covered patio with ceiling fans and fireplace in the fully fenced back yard. Gas heat and gas water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL $57.85 MONTHLY FOR SEWER.

Close to bus line, schools, parks, freeway access, shopping and eateries.

PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered and weigh fifty pounds or less.

Schools: Spring Mountain Elementary, Happy Valley Middle, Clackamas High

LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR

Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.

Walk Score: 63 - Somewhat Walkable
Transit Score: N/A
Bike Score: 56 - Bikeable

Directions: From SE Sunnyside Rd. go North on SE 122nd Ave., turn East onto One Rosa Dr. and then turn North onto SE Imperial Crest St.

NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.

Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the furnace filter service program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

