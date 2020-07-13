12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street

Amenities

This gorgeous two level home features a spacious carpeted living room, carpeted formal dining room and an open kitchen with wood flooring, island with breakfast bar, pantry, dinette with built-in desk and stainless steel appliances including a four door fridge with water dispenser and ice maker, oven, glass cook top, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. All bedrooms are carpeted and on the upper level and the master suite has a walk-in closet and soaking tub (jets do not work) in the master bath. There is also a bonus room, den with built-in cabinets and shelving, skylight in the main bathroom and a laundry room with granite counter tops and washer and dryer. Other features include a family room with gas fireplace, attached triple car garage with door openers, central A/C, sprinkler system and a large partially covered patio with ceiling fans and fireplace in the fully fenced back yard. Gas heat and gas water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL $57.85 MONTHLY FOR SEWER.



Close to bus line, schools, parks, freeway access, shopping and eateries.



PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered and weigh fifty pounds or less.



Schools: Spring Mountain Elementary, Happy Valley Middle, Clackamas High



LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR



Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.



Walk Score: 63 - Somewhat Walkable

Transit Score: N/A

Bike Score: 56 - Bikeable



Directions: From SE Sunnyside Rd. go North on SE 122nd Ave., turn East onto One Rosa Dr. and then turn North onto SE Imperial Crest St.



NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.



Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the furnace filter service program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.