Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pool carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc. Grounds have a beautiful duck pond and walking paths. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided. JUMP in the POOL on hot summer days! Laundry facilities available on site. No smoking. No pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



ADI Properties Inc



Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.



(RLNE3359923)