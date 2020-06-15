All apartments in Cedar Mill
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12

12628 Northwest Barnes Road · (503) 526-9311
Location

12628 Northwest Barnes Road, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
12628 NW Barnes RD #12 ~ WESTLAKE VILLAGE - New Carpets and Interior Paint! Conveniently located 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Close to schools, shopping, dining, bus lines, etc. Grounds have a beautiful duck pond and walking paths. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided. JUMP in the POOL on hot summer days! Laundry facilities available on site. No smoking. No pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE3359923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have any available units?
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have?
Some of 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 pet-friendly?
No, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Mill.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 offer parking?
No, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 does not offer parking.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have a pool?
Yes, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 has a pool.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have accessible units?
No, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12628 NW Barnes Rd. #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
