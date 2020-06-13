11950 NW Thompson Rd

Amenities

Lovely Home In High Demand NW Portland Area. - Available now. Lovely home in a high demand NW Portland Area. Being located in a high tech area with Nikes world headquarters nearby, its not only minutes away from work, but everything else as well. Top public schools in this area as well as many private schools close by.

This 1950's country home has been completely remodeled throughout. Home has two stories: the upper floor is a large playroom or TV room. There is an additional storage room there as well.

The lower (main) floor has the living room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in nook has a built in bench. Appliances are included

Spacious master suite and opens to a must-see master bath, featuring a large tub, two sinks,tiled shower with several shower heads as well as a separate water closet.

Two other bedrooms and a full bath round out the main floor.

A large three quarter full basement has freshly painted floors, washer and dryer are included.

Private back yard has paver patio for entertaining or a quiet enjoyable escape.

The house sits on a approximately 1/2 acre and is completely fenced. Yard is be kept tidy with weekly landscaping service yard service is included in the rent.



Of special interest is a 700 square foot personal office/studio suite with its own heat pump/AC. This is a structure that is separate from the main house. Previous owner of 16 years developed consulting/engineering business from this office. This would also be a great space for an artist studio.

Two car garage with open, a long wide driveway for extra parking when necessary.



Sorry, no pets or smoking



