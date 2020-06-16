7274 NW Dusty Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location!

* Newer 4 bed, 2.5 bath Home in Abbey Creek

* Open Great Room Floor plan, with gas fireplace

* Beautiful hardwood floors in entry, hallway, and kitchen

* Kitchen has SS Appliances, an eating bar, and lots of cabinet storage!

* All bedrooms on upper level with Laundry facilities

* Upper-level Large master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet

* Gas forced air heating and A/C

* Fenced back yard w/ concrete patio slab for entertaining! Minutes from the community park!

* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!

* Highly rated schools!



Highly Rated Schools!

Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High School.

**Tenants to confirm on schools **



**No Smoking Allowed**



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



VIDEO TOUR:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KFmQCVmM9aLF6Fip5YfsDq91LbE-XR19



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures and video tour

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KFmQCVmM9aLF6Fip5YfsDq91LbE-XR19

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* Application links for interested parties will be sent out 3/10/2020 after 3 PM PST

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



(RLNE3769697)