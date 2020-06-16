7274 NW Dusty Terrace

Amenities
Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location!
* Newer 4 bed, 2.5 bath Home in Abbey Creek
* Open Great Room Floor plan, with gas fireplace
* Beautiful hardwood floors in entry, hallway, and kitchen
* Kitchen has SS Appliances, an eating bar, and lots of cabinet storage!
* All bedrooms on upper level with Laundry facilities
* Upper-level Large master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet
* Gas forced air heating and A/C
* Fenced back yard w/ concrete patio slab for entertaining! Minutes from the community park!
* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!
* Highly rated schools!
Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High School.
**Tenants to confirm on schools **
**No Smoking Allowed**
VIDEO TOUR:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KFmQCVmM9aLF6Fip5YfsDq91LbE-XR19
APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures and video tour
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties will be sent out 3/10/2020 after 3 PM PST
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
