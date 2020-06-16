All apartments in Bethany
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

7274 NW Dusty Terrace

7274 Northwest Dusty Terrace · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7274 Northwest Dusty Terrace, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7274 NW Dusty Terrace · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spectacular Home in a coveted Abbey Creek in a Highly Desirable Bethany Area - * Location! Location! Location!
* Newer 4 bed, 2.5 bath Home in Abbey Creek
* Open Great Room Floor plan, with gas fireplace
* Beautiful hardwood floors in entry, hallway, and kitchen
* Kitchen has SS Appliances, an eating bar, and lots of cabinet storage!
* All bedrooms on upper level with Laundry facilities
* Upper-level Large master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet
* Gas forced air heating and A/C
* Fenced back yard w/ concrete patio slab for entertaining! Minutes from the community park!
* Only Minutes to Intel, Nike & Downtown!!!
* Highly rated schools!

Highly Rated Schools!
Springville Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High School.
**Tenants to confirm on schools **

**No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

VIDEO TOUR:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KFmQCVmM9aLF6Fip5YfsDq91LbE-XR19

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures and video tour
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1KFmQCVmM9aLF6Fip5YfsDq91LbE-XR19
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties will be sent out 3/10/2020 after 3 PM PST
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

(RLNE3769697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have any available units?
7274 NW Dusty Terrace has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have?
Some of 7274 NW Dusty Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7274 NW Dusty Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7274 NW Dusty Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7274 NW Dusty Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace offer parking?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have a pool?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7274 NW Dusty Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7274 NW Dusty Terrace has units with air conditioning.
