7084 NW Abigail Terrace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer NW Portland/Bethany Home Located In Abby Creek! - Available: July 13, 2020

Pet’s: Pets possible with prior approval from owner

Approximate Sq Ft: 2027

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Heating: Gas Heat, Central Air

Terms: Lease through October 10, 2020 or longer

Rent: $2,395.00 per month ***Rent will increase effective November 1, 2020 to $2,425.00***

Security Deposit: $2,370.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Newer Home Located in Abbey Creek Neighborhood of Highly Rated Bethany Area of NW Portland! Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Tile Back-splash and Extended Kitchen Bar Perfect for Casual Gatherings! Open Family Room Adjoins Formal Dining. Upper Loft/Landing. Spacious Master Suite with Separate Vanities and Walk-in Closet. Beautiful New Home Won’t Last Long!



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer

Parking: Two Car Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All other

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com



