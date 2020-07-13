All apartments in Bethany
Location

7084 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7084 NW Abigail Terrace · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer NW Portland/Bethany Home Located In Abby Creek! - Available: July 13, 2020
Pet’s: Pets possible with prior approval from owner
Approximate Sq Ft: 2027
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat, Central Air
Terms: Lease through October 10, 2020 or longer
Rent: $2,395.00 per month ***Rent will increase effective November 1, 2020 to $2,425.00***
Security Deposit: $2,370.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Newer Home Located in Abbey Creek Neighborhood of Highly Rated Bethany Area of NW Portland! Large Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Tile Back-splash and Extended Kitchen Bar Perfect for Casual Gatherings! Open Family Room Adjoins Formal Dining. Upper Loft/Landing. Spacious Master Suite with Separate Vanities and Walk-in Closet. Beautiful New Home Won’t Last Long!

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Parking: Two Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All other
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

(RLNE2246833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

