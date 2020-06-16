All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 6692 NW Joss Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
6692 NW Joss Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6692 NW Joss Ave

6692 Northwest Joss Avenue · (503) 620-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6692 Northwest Joss Avenue, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6692 NW Joss Ave · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
NW Portland Higher-End Home- Hardwoods- Gourmet Kitchen & More! Close to Nike & Intel! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pets: No Pets
Approximate Sq. Ft: 2352
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Heating: Gas Heat/Air-Conditioning
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $2,950.00
Security Deposit: $2,925.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Beautiful Home Located in Highly Desirable Arbor Oaks Neighborhood. Open floor plan concept. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and 2 master suites, one on main. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counters, Stainless steel gas appliances. Neighborhood community pool & park. Close to Nike, Intel and Bethany Shopping Center.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: Basic Internet & Front Yard Landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com
Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5605991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have any available units?
6692 NW Joss Ave has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6692 NW Joss Ave have?
Some of 6692 NW Joss Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 NW Joss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6692 NW Joss Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 NW Joss Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6692 NW Joss Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6692 NW Joss Ave does offer parking.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6692 NW Joss Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6692 NW Joss Ave has a pool.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have accessible units?
No, 6692 NW Joss Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6692 NW Joss Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 NW Joss Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6692 NW Joss Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6692 NW Joss Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Pet Friendly Places
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity