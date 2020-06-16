6692 NW Joss Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

NW Portland Higher-End Home- Hardwoods- Gourmet Kitchen & More! Close to Nike & Intel! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval

Pets: No Pets

Approximate Sq. Ft: 2352

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Heating: Gas Heat/Air-Conditioning

Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer

Rent: $2,950.00

Security Deposit: $2,925.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description:

Beautiful Home Located in Highly Desirable Arbor Oaks Neighborhood. Open floor plan concept. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and 2 master suites, one on main. Gourmet kitchen features slab granite counters, Stainless steel gas appliances. Neighborhood community pool & park. Close to Nike, Intel and Bethany Shopping Center.

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Parking: 2-Car Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: Basic Internet & Front Yard Landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.



Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5605991)