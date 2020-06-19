16376 NW Ernst St

Amenities
Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.5 Bath - Lease Term: 12 months
This townhome is perfectly located in the heart of Bethany & Brand new! 2020 Built***
* Great open floor layout on the main level
* This townhome has lots of natural light!
* Open Kitchen with lots of storage & eating bar/kitchen island
* All Stainless appliances, gas range, dishwasher & garbage disposal!
* Hardwood floors throughout the first level of the home
* Second level of the home has open concept Tech Niche great for at-home office reading nook, or even a play area!
* Big master suite w/a modern feel, large walk-in closet in Master Bdr
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer
* Central Heating, AC may be added to property
* Attached garage
* Close walk to the community park
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Close to QFC and Albertsons
* Prime location for shopping and restaurants in Bethany!
Schools:
Stroller Middle School, Westview High School
(tenants to confirm schools)
** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**
