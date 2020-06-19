All apartments in Bethany
16376 NW Ernst St

16376 Northwest Ernst Street · (503) 567-2206
Location

16376 Northwest Ernst Street, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16376 NW Ernst St · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.5 Bath - Lease Term: 12 months
This townhome is perfectly located in the heart of Bethany & Brand new! 2020 Built***

* Great open floor layout on the main level
* This townhome has lots of natural light!
* Open Kitchen with lots of storage & eating bar/kitchen island
* All Stainless appliances, gas range, dishwasher & garbage disposal!
* Hardwood floors throughout the first level of the home
* Second level of the home has open concept Tech Niche great for at-home office reading nook, or even a play area!
* Big master suite w/a modern feel, large walk-in closet in Master Bdr
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer
* Central Heating, AC may be added to property
* Attached garage
* Close walk to the community park
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Close to QFC and Albertsons
* Prime location for shopping and restaurants in Bethany!

Schools:
Stroller Middle School, Westview High School
(tenants to confirm schools)

** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures and video tour
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

