16376 NW Ernst St

Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.5 Bath - Lease Term: 12 months

This townhome is perfectly located in the heart of Bethany & Brand new! 2020 Built***



* Great open floor layout on the main level

* This townhome has lots of natural light!

* Open Kitchen with lots of storage & eating bar/kitchen island

* All Stainless appliances, gas range, dishwasher & garbage disposal!

* Hardwood floors throughout the first level of the home

* Second level of the home has open concept Tech Niche great for at-home office reading nook, or even a play area!

* Big master suite w/a modern feel, large walk-in closet in Master Bdr

* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer and dryer

* Central Heating, AC may be added to property

* Attached garage

* Close walk to the community park

* Close to Intel and Nike Campus

* Close to QFC and Albertsons

* Prime location for shopping and restaurants in Bethany!



Schools:

Stroller Middle School, Westview High School

(tenants to confirm schools)



** No Pets Allowed**

** No Smoking Allowed**



No Pets Allowed



