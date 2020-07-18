16149 NW Reliance Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous **NEW** North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - **Finishes may differ than photos**



* This home is in a SPECTACULAR location!

* 2020 built, BRAND NEW townhome!

* Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating bar w/ brand NEW stainless appliances! W/ Gas cooking!

* This townhome has gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level

* Tons of natural light and great open floor plan

* High Ceilings throughout the home

* Cozy gas fireplace in the living room!

* Big master suite w/ walk-in closet!

* Master bath has dual vanity sinks and large soaking tub!

* Spacious bedrooms with room for all!

* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer-dryer located downstairs

* 2nd level has tech niche! Great for a home office, reading nook or play area!

* AC and Heating

* 2 Car Garage W/ 2 Remotes!

* Close to Intel and Nike Campus

* Great location for shopping & restaurants in Bethany!

* Amazing Neighborhood close by Springville Grade School.

* Smart Home Security System- tenants are responsible for any setup costs for this amenity that is wired in the house. (i.e internet set up and any additional modem or additional system costs)



Schools:

Stroller Middle School, Westview High School

(tenants to confirm schools)



** No Pets Allowed**

** No Smoking Allowed**



*Renters Insurance is required with coverage no less than $100,000 must be provided prior to signing lease agreement.



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* Application links for interested parties

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Please note this property is only leased out through TopTech Realty. The landlord will be managing this property directly.



