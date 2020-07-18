All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 16149 NW Reliance Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
16149 NW Reliance Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

16149 NW Reliance Ln

16149 Northwest Reliance Lane · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16149 Northwest Reliance Lane, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16149 NW Reliance Ln · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous **NEW** North Bethany 3BR Townhome! Great Location, A+Schools! - **Finishes may differ than photos**

* This home is in a SPECTACULAR location!
* 2020 built, BRAND NEW townhome!
* Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating bar w/ brand NEW stainless appliances! W/ Gas cooking!
* This townhome has gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level
* Tons of natural light and great open floor plan
* High Ceilings throughout the home
* Cozy gas fireplace in the living room!
* Big master suite w/ walk-in closet!
* Master bath has dual vanity sinks and large soaking tub!
* Spacious bedrooms with room for all!
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer-dryer located downstairs
* 2nd level has tech niche! Great for a home office, reading nook or play area!
* AC and Heating
* 2 Car Garage W/ 2 Remotes!
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Great location for shopping & restaurants in Bethany!
* Amazing Neighborhood close by Springville Grade School.
* Smart Home Security System- tenants are responsible for any setup costs for this amenity that is wired in the house. (i.e internet set up and any additional modem or additional system costs)

Schools:
Stroller Middle School, Westview High School
(tenants to confirm schools)

** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**

*Renters Insurance is required with coverage no less than $100,000 must be provided prior to signing lease agreement.

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Please note this property is only leased out through TopTech Realty. The landlord will be managing this property directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have any available units?
16149 NW Reliance Ln has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have?
Some of 16149 NW Reliance Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16149 NW Reliance Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16149 NW Reliance Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16149 NW Reliance Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16149 NW Reliance Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16149 NW Reliance Ln offers parking.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16149 NW Reliance Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have a pool?
No, 16149 NW Reliance Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have accessible units?
No, 16149 NW Reliance Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16149 NW Reliance Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16149 NW Reliance Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16149 NW Reliance Ln has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16149 NW Reliance Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany Apartments with Gyms
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WA
Gladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity