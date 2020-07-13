15736 NW Energia Street

Amenities
Quality Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - This modern, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features:
- Fantastic open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of light
- Carpeted main/beds, hardwoods in kitchen
- Formal dining room
- Large family room
- Fireplace
- Stainless steel range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave
- Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks
- Laundry room with w/d hookups (currently has w/d in place but not warrantied for repair)
- 3 car garage
- Fenced yard with private patio and room to garden
- Located in sought-after Bethany with Bethany Meadows Park/Pirate Park in your backyard! Convenient to HWY 26 and plenty of shopping and dining options.
*No smoking, no pets
**This home is not ADA compliant.
***Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Friday, July 10th at 2pm. Any applications received before that day/time will be considered received on Friday, July 10th at 10pm, as an 8 hour penalty.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://showdigs.co/0qhvg
(RLNE3641890)