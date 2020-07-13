All apartments in Bethany
15736 NW Energia Street

Location

15736 Northwest Energia Street, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quality Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - This modern, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features:

- Fantastic open floor plan, high ceilings, lots of light
- Carpeted main/beds, hardwoods in kitchen
- Formal dining room
- Large family room
- Fireplace
- Stainless steel range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave
- Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks
- Laundry room with w/d hookups (currently has w/d in place but not warrantied for repair)
- 3 car garage
- Fenced yard with private patio and room to garden
- Located in sought-after Bethany with Bethany Meadows Park/Pirate Park in your backyard! Convenient to HWY 26 and plenty of shopping and dining options.

*No smoking, no pets
**This home is not ADA compliant.
***Per the new City of Portland law, the open application period for this listing will begin on Friday, July 10th at 2pm. Any applications received before that day/time will be considered received on Friday, July 10th at 10pm, as an 8 hour penalty.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY/PASTE IT INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://showdigs.co/0qhvg

(RLNE3641890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15736 NW Energia Street have any available units?
15736 NW Energia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OR.
What amenities does 15736 NW Energia Street have?
Some of 15736 NW Energia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15736 NW Energia Street currently offering any rent specials?
15736 NW Energia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15736 NW Energia Street pet-friendly?
No, 15736 NW Energia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street offer parking?
Yes, 15736 NW Energia Street offers parking.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15736 NW Energia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street have a pool?
No, 15736 NW Energia Street does not have a pool.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street have accessible units?
No, 15736 NW Energia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15736 NW Energia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15736 NW Energia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15736 NW Energia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
