Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
15325 NW Central Drive #209
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:58 AM

15325 NW Central Drive #209

15325 Northwest Central Drive · (503) 292-8125 ext. 111
Location

15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15325 NW Central Drive #209 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center. This conveniently located unit is steps away from restaurants,Starbucks,QFC and more! Large living room has a gas FP and opens to the kitchen that features a large island and great storage. Gas cook top ,washer and dryer.This unit also comes with an unattached 1 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint this home is move in ready today! call for your private showing. This rare gem wont last long!
NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

*** PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE IN***
________________________________________________________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount.

County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Application Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):Now!
Heat: Base board
Year Built: 2006
Levels:One level
Fenced Backyard: No
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
PET POLICY: NO PETS

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE3284956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have any available units?
15325 NW Central Drive #209 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15325 NW Central Drive #209 currently offering any rent specials?
15325 NW Central Drive #209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 NW Central Drive #209 pet-friendly?
No, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 offer parking?
Yes, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 does offer parking.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have a pool?
No, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 does not have a pool.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have accessible units?
No, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15325 NW Central Drive #209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15325 NW Central Drive #209 does not have units with air conditioning.
