15325 NW Central Drive #209

BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center. This conveniently located unit is steps away from restaurants,Starbucks,QFC and more! Large living room has a gas FP and opens to the kitchen that features a large island and great storage. Gas cook top ,washer and dryer.This unit also comes with an unattached 1 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint this home is move in ready today! call for your private showing. This rare gem wont last long!
NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
*** PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE IN***
Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount.
County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Application Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):Now!
Heat: Base board
Year Built: 2006
Levels:One level
Fenced Backyard: No
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
PET POLICY: NO PETS
