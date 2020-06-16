15325 NW Central Drive #209

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center. This conveniently located unit is steps away from restaurants,Starbucks,QFC and more! Large living room has a gas FP and opens to the kitchen that features a large island and great storage. Gas cook top ,washer and dryer.This unit also comes with an unattached 1 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint this home is move in ready today! call for your private showing. This rare gem wont last long!

NO SMOKING, NO PETS.



*** PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED PRIOR TO MOVE IN***

________________________________________________________________



Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,

Inc.



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we

will schedule a viewing.



Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability

date.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-



* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)

times the rent amount.



County: Washington

Lease Terms: One year

Application Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change):Now!

Heat: Base board

Year Built: 2006

Levels:One level

Fenced Backyard: No

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

PET POLICY: NO PETS



**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED

AREAS.



SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



(RLNE3284956)