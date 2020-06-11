15265 Northwest Manresa Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting. The stylish kitchen has granite counters, rich wood cabinets, beautiful tiling, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath. Spacious bonus room opens to two decks and a large fully fenced yard.



RENTAL TERMS: 12 months Lease

RENT: $ 2250

APPLICATION FEE: $45

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 2550

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per pet, if applicable



PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs OK (max. 50 lbs)



PROPERTY FEATURES:



Refrigerator

Gas Range and Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer & Dryer

Family/Bonus Room

Eat-in Kitchen

Skylight

Forced Air Gas Heat

Air Conditioning

Fireplace

Automatic Garage Door

Cable Ready

SPECIAL TERMS:

No Smoking is permitted on the premises.

Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy.

Utilities Included in Rent:

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Cable



SCHOOLS:

Jacob Wismer Elementary School (K-5)

Stoller Middle School (6-8)

Westview High School (9-12)

Contact us to schedule a showing.