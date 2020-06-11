15265 Northwest Manresa Court

Amenities
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting. The stylish kitchen has granite counters, rich wood cabinets, beautiful tiling, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath. Spacious bonus room opens to two decks and a large fully fenced yard.
RENTAL TERMS: 12 months Lease
RENT: $ 2250
APPLICATION FEE: $45
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 2550
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per pet, if applicable
PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs OK (max. 50 lbs)
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Gas Range and Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer & Dryer
Family/Bonus Room
Eat-in Kitchen
Skylight
Forced Air Gas Heat
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Automatic Garage Door
Cable Ready
SPECIAL TERMS:
No Smoking is permitted on the premises.
Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy.
Utilities Included in Rent:
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Cable
SCHOOLS:
Jacob Wismer Elementary School (K-5)
Stoller Middle School (6-8)
Westview High School (9-12)
Contact us to schedule a showing.