Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:29 AM

15265 Northwest Manresa Court

15265 Northwest Manresa Court · (971) 601-3030
Location

15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting. The stylish kitchen has granite counters, rich wood cabinets, beautiful tiling, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private bath. Spacious bonus room opens to two decks and a large fully fenced yard.

RENTAL TERMS: 12 months Lease
RENT: $ 2250
APPLICATION FEE: $45
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 2550
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per pet, if applicable

PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs OK (max. 50 lbs)

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Refrigerator
Gas Range and Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer & Dryer
Family/Bonus Room
Eat-in Kitchen
Skylight
Forced Air Gas Heat
Air Conditioning
Fireplace
Automatic Garage Door
Cable Ready
SPECIAL TERMS:
No Smoking is permitted on the premises.
Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy.
Utilities Included in Rent:
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Cable

SCHOOLS:
Jacob Wismer Elementary School (K-5)
Stoller Middle School (6-8)
Westview High School (9-12)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have any available units?
15265 Northwest Manresa Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have?
Some of 15265 Northwest Manresa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15265 Northwest Manresa Court currently offering any rent specials?
15265 Northwest Manresa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15265 Northwest Manresa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court is pet friendly.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court offer parking?
Yes, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court does offer parking.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have a pool?
No, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court does not have a pool.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have accessible units?
No, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15265 Northwest Manresa Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15265 Northwest Manresa Court has units with air conditioning.
