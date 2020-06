Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is bright and spacious! The kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas. There is a cozy fireplace for chilly Central Oregon nights, and both a back and front patio to enjoy the Bend sunshine! This home is a must see!



* 12 month lease

* Dog considered with owner approval and additional deposit

* No cats

* Washer/Dryer hook-ups



(RLNE5849144)