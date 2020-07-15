All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 63787 Stanley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
63787 Stanley Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

63787 Stanley Way

63787 Stanley Way · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Boyd Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

63787 Stanley Way, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63787 Stanley Way · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single level home in NE Bend off Cooley! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 1445 sq. ft. located in quiet NE Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful mountain views & gas fireplace. Kitchen has an island w/ bar and stainless appliances. Nice yard with low maintenance, large driveway and double car garage. One small pet considered with a $500 deposit. ADA Accessible, call for details!

12 month lease

One pet considered, 25 lbs or less only. Please review our pet policies & guidelines.

No smoking/vaping

Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

**Please note: Due to COVID-19 we are not currently showing occupied homes for the safety of our residents & staff. Instead, we offer video tours for our occupied homes as well as video tours or in person showings for our vacant homes. Once your application has been submitted, we will contact you with the next steps. If the property is listed on the website, it is still considered available.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co.
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE4904121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63787 Stanley Way have any available units?
63787 Stanley Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63787 Stanley Way have?
Some of 63787 Stanley Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63787 Stanley Way currently offering any rent specials?
63787 Stanley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63787 Stanley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 63787 Stanley Way is pet friendly.
Does 63787 Stanley Way offer parking?
Yes, 63787 Stanley Way offers parking.
Does 63787 Stanley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63787 Stanley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63787 Stanley Way have a pool?
No, 63787 Stanley Way does not have a pool.
Does 63787 Stanley Way have accessible units?
No, 63787 Stanley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 63787 Stanley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 63787 Stanley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63787 Stanley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 63787 Stanley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 63787 Stanley Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconiesBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity