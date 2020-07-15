63787 Stanley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single level home in NE Bend off Cooley! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 1445 sq. ft. located in quiet NE Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful mountain views & gas fireplace. Kitchen has an island w/ bar and stainless appliances. Nice yard with low maintenance, large driveway and double car garage. One small pet considered with a $500 deposit. ADA Accessible, call for details!



12 month lease



One pet considered, 25 lbs or less only. Please review our pet policies & guidelines.



No smoking/vaping



Schools: Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



